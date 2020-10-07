UrduPoint.com
Turkey Not Party To Karabakh Conflict - Aliyev

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 09:27 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday that Turkey was in no way involved in the Karabakh conflict, despite all sorts of "rumors and insinuations."

"As for my statement about Turkey's involvement.

I meant, of course, only a political settlement, a post-conflict settlement. At the moment, Turkey is by no means a party to the conflict, despite all sorts of rumors and insinuations on this issue, not supported by any facts like that the Turkish F-16 shot down the Armenian Su-25," Aliyev said in an interview with Russia's Channel One.

