Turkey Not Planning to Sell Botas, Turkish Airlines, Railway Company - Ankara

Turkey is not planning to sell gas company Botas, Turkish Airlines and the state railway company, the presidential office said on Tuesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Turkey is not planning to sell gas company Botas, Turkish Airlines and the state railway company, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

Umit Ozdag, the leader of Turkey's nationalist Zafer party, has said that reelected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is unable to deal with economic problems and is planning to sell Botas, Turkish Airlines and Turkish railway company TCDD.

"There is no talk of selling the mentioned companies to any other country or company. Claim that Botas, Turkish Airlines and TCDD will be sold is not true," the presidential office's disinformation center said in a statement.