MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) Turkey has no plans to take strict measures against the spread of COVID-19 similar to China because the country does not expect a new increase of incidence, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Wednesday.

Last week, China tightened anti-COVID-19 measures in its biggest cities, including Beijing and Shanghai, forcing people to undergo daily PCR-testing.

"The number of Covid-19 cases stands at about 3,000. I do not think there will be a significant growth in the near future.

We do not intend to take measures similar to China," Koca was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak.

The minister also said that new testing kits will be introduced in Turkey because the COVID-19 infection and other diseases affecting upper respiratory tracts are easily confused by the public.

Turkey has recorded over 17 million COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, with more than 101,000 deaths and nearly 16.8 million recoveries.