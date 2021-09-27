UrduPoint.com

Turkey Not Present At Kabul Airport Over Lack Of Consensus With Taliban - Erdogan

Mon 27th September 2021 | 01:40 AM

Turkey Not Present at Kabul Airport Over Lack of Consensus With Taliban - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) Turkey has no presence at the Kabul airport at the moment, as it has not arrived at a consensus with the Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told CBS news in an interview.

"Currently, there's not an issue upon which we have reached an agreement, a consensus with Taliban ... So, It's meaningless to talk about these things where we are not present because we're not currently at the airport and we don't have a cooperation outstanding with Taliban right now," Erdogan said.

The Turkish president went on to state that both countries have historic ties, and Ankara has always supported Kabul. Nevertheless, Turkish troops and citizens were evacuated due to "the mistakes made in the field.

"

"The government in Afghanistan is not inclusive, is not embracing all different factions. So long as that will be the question we won't be present in Afghanistan, but if the government shall be more inclusive, we can be there, present, as Turkey," he explained.

A month ago, the Taliban entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations were over, the Taliban unveiled the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

