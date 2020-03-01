UrduPoint.com
Turkey Not Pursuing Fight With Russia In Syria - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 04:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) Turkey is not pursuing the aim of engaging in a military confrontation with Russia, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Sunday.

He said that, in response to the February 27 strike on Turkey's military positions claiming the lives of 36 servicemen, Ankara is conducting Spring Shield military operation in northwestern Syria.

"Turkey is not pursuing the goal of armed conflict with Russia in Syria," the defense minister said, according to Anadolu news agency.

He added that Ankara is fighting against Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces, and also trying to neutralize radicalization and prevention migration.

