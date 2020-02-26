UrduPoint.com
Turkey Not Receiving Due Support From US In Syria's Idlib, New Talks Needed - Erdogan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 05:52 PM

Turkey Not Receiving Due Support From US in Syria's Idlib, New Talks Needed - Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he had not yet received needed support from the United States regarding the situation in Syria's Idlib, expressing the desire to discuss this once again with US President Donald Trump

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday he had not yet received needed support from the United States regarding the situation in Syria's Idlib, expressing the desire to discuss this once again with US President Donald Trump.

"There is no support yet.

It will be necessary to hold talks with Trump again," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by the NTV broadcaster.

The Turkish leader added that the US currently had no Patriot missile defense systems it could deliver to Turkey under its request.

Ankara has requested two Patriot batteries from the US to repel attacks by Syrian troops in Idlib. A Pentagon official told Sputnik last week that the US had not yet made a decision to approve the request, adding that negotiations on the situation in Idlib continued.

