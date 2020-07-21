Turkey Not Recognizing Syrian Parliamentary Election - Erdogan

Turkey refuses to recognize the Syrian parliamentary election held on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during a public address in Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Turkey refuses to recognize the Syrian parliamentary election held on Sunday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday during a public address in Ankara.

On Sunday, Syria held the third legislative election since the beginning of the conflict in the country in 2011. Over 7,300 voting stations operated during the election for more than 1,600 candidates competing for 250 seats in Syria's unicameral legislature. The results have been delayed, as five polling stations are set to hold repeat elections due to inconsistencies in the electoral documentation.

"Several days ago, elections were held in Syria. More precisely, it was a pseudo-election. And where is the reaction to them from countries calling themselves followers of democracy? Turkey is forced to protect the oppressed in Syria and protest," Erdogan said.

The president added that Turkey will keep its forces in Syria until the "Syrian people will live freely and in peace."

Turkey has been involved in the Syrian civil war for years, providing military support for the opposition forces. Since 2016, Turkish troops have carried out several interventions into the neighboring country.