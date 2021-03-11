Turkey does not rule out the possibility to purchase Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, although it prioritizes development of its own fifth-generation fighters, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank told Sputnik on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Turkey does not rule out the possibility to purchase Russia's Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, although it prioritizes development of its own fifth-generation fighters, Industry Minister Mustafa Varank told Sputnik on Thursday.

"If Russia has an aircraft that meets our current needs, if there are no difficulties with introducing it into our system and launching it, then we can certainly purchase it from Russia or some other country in Europe. Our approach to this issue is not categorical and antagonistic," Varank said, asked about Turkey's potential acquisition of the Russian fighters.

The two countries' leaders often discuss the topic at their meetings, the minister noted.

"Of course, we prioritize development of Turkey's capacities related to fifth-generation fighters. But if Russia has an aircraft that meets our needs and goals, Turkey will purchase it," Varank concluded.