Turkey Not Rushing to Recognize Taliban Government in Afghanistan - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) Turkey will not rush to recognize the government of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), as it believes the new Afghan government should unite different political forces and include women, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

"Will Turkey recognize the Taliban? Let us not make hasty decisions. A government that can overcome the crisis and prevent an escalation into a civil war should be formed. An inclusive government with participation of all political forces and population stratum, including women, is needed.

Global recognition of the Taliban requires the creation of such a government," Cavusoglu said on air of Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

All members of the new Afghan government that were presented to the word are in fact representatives of the Taliban, the minister noted.

"We are not going to form a government for them, but we communicate our ideas to the Taliban. We shall see and take it from there, we do not have a clear position on this issue yet," Cavusoglu added.