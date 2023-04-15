UrduPoint.com

Turkey Not Tolerating 'Playing Around' With Terrorists - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2023 | 12:20 AM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Turkey is determined to destroy terrorists in northern Iraq and will never tolerate any "playing around" with them, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

"We will destroy terrorist camps in northern Iraq. We are very determined. It doesn't matter who backs them (terrorists) and what they are equipped with, be it weapons, helicopters or money. Nothing will stop us until we ensure the safety of 85 million of Turkish citizens and free our people from the scourge that has tortured our country for 40 years," Akar was quoted as saying by Anadolu news agency.

The minister pointed out that the Turkish military continued their systematic and successful fight against terrorism both inside and outside the country.

"We have no problem with anyone's faith or ethnicity, or religious denomination. Our only target is terrorists. We do not tolerate playing around with terrorists or with those who support them," he added.

Turkey has been in conflict with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which it considers terrorist, since 1984, with hostilities resuming in 2015. The organization also deployed some of its bases in northern Iraq, and the Turkish armed forces conducted air and ground operations to destroy them.

Relations with the PKK became a stumbling block for Sweden's accession to NATO, as Ankara refuses to ratify the Nordic country's bid, demanding Stockholm extradite Kurds it gave asylum to.

