UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Notifies Montreux Treaty Participants On Passage Of US Warships - Russian Embassy

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 07:28 PM

Turkey Notifies Montreux Treaty Participants on Passage of US Warships - Russian Embassy

Turkey has notified participants of the Montreux Convention about the passage of US warships from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea and back, the Russian embassy in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Turkey has notified participants of the Montreux Convention about the passage of US warships from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea and back, the Russian embassy in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the United States has noticed Turkey about the passage of two warships to the Black Sea, where they will remain from April 14-15 until May 4-5.

"The United States, as a party to the Montreux Convention, has complied with the procedures stipulated by the convention for the passage to the Black Sea. Turkey, in accordance with the convention, sent its participants a notification about the passage of warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and vice versa," the embassy said.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Ankara United States April May From

Recent Stories

Best security to be provided to investors in FIEDM ..

7 minutes ago

New SHOs posted in 9 police stations

7 minutes ago

Prince Philip 'a man of great purpose and convicti ..

8 minutes ago

Zidane hopes there will be more Clasicos for Messi ..

8 minutes ago

Digital edition of Hannover Messe-2021 to be held ..

8 minutes ago

Veteran journalist Usman Hameed passes away

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.