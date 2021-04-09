Turkey Notifies Montreux Treaty Participants on Passage of US Warships - Russian Embassy

Turkey has notified participants of the Montreux Convention about the passage of US warships from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea and back, the Russian embassy in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) Turkey has notified participants of the Montreux Convention about the passage of US warships from the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea and back, the Russian embassy in Ankara told Sputnik on Friday.

Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that the United States has noticed Turkey about the passage of two warships to the Black Sea, where they will remain from April 14-15 until May 4-5.

"The United States, as a party to the Montreux Convention, has complied with the procedures stipulated by the convention for the passage to the Black Sea. Turkey, in accordance with the convention, sent its participants a notification about the passage of warships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea and vice versa," the embassy said.