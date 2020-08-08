Turkey Offers Lebanon to Use Mersin Port After Beirut Blast

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Lebanon is free to use the Turkish seaport of Mersin and its warehouses until it restores the devastated Beirut port, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday.

The Mediterranean port in Beirut was wiped out this week by a massive explosion, raising fears of hunger in the nation that relies on imports of almost all goods.

"We are ready to offer Lebanon the use of Mersin port until it rebuilds its own port...

After goods arrive in Mersin they can be shipped to Lebanon by small vessels," Oktay said.

The Turkish official visited Lebanon on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the country, which has been struggling under the double burden of economic and coronavirus crises.

Oktay said Turkey stood ready to provide Lebanon with medical and food supplies and help it rebuild the port after the explosion of ammonium nitrate leveled its facilities, killing 154 people and hurting 5,000 others.