UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Offers Lebanon To Use Mersin Port After Beirut Blast

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

Turkey Offers Lebanon to Use Mersin Port After Beirut Blast

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Lebanon is free to use the Turkish seaport of Mersin and its warehouses until it restores the devastated Beirut port, Vice President Fuat Oktay said Saturday.

The Mediterranean port in Beirut was wiped out this week by a massive explosion, raising fears of hunger in the nation that relies on imports of almost all goods.

"We are ready to offer Lebanon the use of Mersin port until it rebuilds its own port...

After goods arrive in Mersin they can be shipped to Lebanon by small vessels," Oktay said.

The Turkish official visited Lebanon on Saturday in a show of solidarity with the country, which has been struggling under the double burden of economic and coronavirus crises.

Oktay said Turkey stood ready to provide Lebanon with medical and food supplies and help it rebuild the port after the explosion of ammonium nitrate leveled its facilities, killing 154 people and hurting 5,000 others.

Related Topics

Turkey Beirut Lebanon All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Design District launches d3 Architecture Fes ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Land Department launches ‘Green List’ pr ..

51 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief gives call for rally against PTI govt ..

1 hour ago

Ehsas survey kicks off from Malakand: Nishtar

8 minutes ago

62nd Martyrdom anniversary of Major Tufail Mohamma ..

8 minutes ago

Five teams ready to appeal Racing Point 'pink Merc ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.