Turkey Offers Mediation for Russia-Ukraine Humanitarian Corridor - Ukrainian Ombudsman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2023) Ukrainian Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets said on Sunday that Turkey was offering its territory as a base for a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine, although Ankara and Moscow remain reticent on this issue.

"At the moment that's the plan of the Turkish side: they want to become mediators, they want their channels of communication with the Russian Federation to be used... Civilians or wounded servicemen - we also discussed this as an option - could first return from the Russian Federation to Turkey, after which they would go to Ukraine," Lubinets told the United news telethon.

The Ukrainian official stressed that the plan was just a proposal currently on the table.

On Wednesday, Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatiana Moskalkova had a trilateral meeting with Lubinets and Turkish human rights commissioner Seref Malkoc in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that his country was in favor of opening a humanitarian corridor between Russia and Ukraine to help women and children, as well as those wounded and affected by the Ukraine crisis.