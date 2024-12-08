Turkey offers to help 'guarantee security' in Syria

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Turkey said on Sunday it wanted to help "guarantee security" in Syria after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad in the face of an offensive by rebels.

"Turkey is ready to take responsibility for all that is necessary to heal Syria's wounds and guarantee its unity, integrity and security," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a message on X.

"We will intensify our work on this matter with countries in the region and with international actors in the coming days."

Turkey, without being directly involved, has supported various rebel movements in Syria and looked favourably on the swift advance through Syria of fighters who drove out Assad.

Fidan added that he hoped the "millions of Syrians who had to leave their homes will be able to return to their homeland.

He said earlier, after meeting on Saturday with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, that international and regional actors should ensure a smooth transition from the Assad government.

He said Turkey would work to prevent Kurdish separatists from extending their influence in Syria.

Turkey shares a 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Syria and hosts nearly three million Syrian refugees.