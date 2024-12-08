Open Menu

Turkey Offers To Help 'guarantee Security' In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Turkey offers to help 'guarantee security' in Syria

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Turkey said on Sunday it wanted to help "guarantee security" in Syria after the fall of president Bashar al-Assad in the face of an offensive by rebels.

"Turkey is ready to take responsibility for all that is necessary to heal Syria's wounds and guarantee its unity, integrity and security," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said in a message on X.

"We will intensify our work on this matter with countries in the region and with international actors in the coming days."

Turkey, without being directly involved, has supported various rebel movements in Syria and looked favourably on the swift advance through Syria of fighters who drove out Assad.

Fidan added that he hoped the "millions of Syrians who had to leave their homes will be able to return to their homeland.

He said earlier, after meeting on Saturday with his Russian and Iranian counterparts, that international and regional actors should ensure a smooth transition from the Assad government.

He said Turkey would work to prevent Kurdish separatists from extending their influence in Syria.

Turkey shares a 900-kilometre (560-mile) border with Syria and hosts nearly three million Syrian refugees.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Border Sunday All From Government Refugee Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

10 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

23 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World