UrduPoint.com

Turkey Officially Confirms Increase In Fees For Passage Through Straits In July

Faizan Hashmi Published June 11, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Turkey Officially Confirms Increase in Fees for Passage Through Straits in July

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) The Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure confirmed on Sunday that starting from July 1, Ankara will increase fees for the passage of ships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits by over 8% to $4.42.

"As of July 1, 2023, we are renewing that levy again to $4.42," Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloglu was quoted by Turkish newspaper Star as saying.

As a result of the increase Turkey will earn an estimated $900 million from passage fees, the Aydinlik newspaper reported, citing the decision of the General Directorate of Maritime Affairs under the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure.

Last October, Turkish authorities increased the passage fees five-fold to $4.

08, with the amount normally calculated on the basis of the gold franc since the signing of the Montreux Conventrion, which regulates navigation in the Turkish straits. Gold franc equaled $0.8 when the convention was signed in 1936.

The Montreux Convention Regarding the Regime of the Straits of 1936 ensures the freedom of passage through Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits for merchant ships both in times of peace and war. The document limits the period of stay in the Black Sea of warships of non-Black Sea states to three weeks. In emergency situations, Turkey has the right to prohibit or restrict the passage of military ships through the straits.

Related Topics

Turkey Ankara July October Sunday Gold From Million

Recent Stories

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

35 minutes ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

35 minutes ago
 The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.