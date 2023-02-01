UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 06:00 AM

Turkey on Arms Supply to Ukraine: We're Making Efforts for Peaceful Resolution of Conflict

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, when asked about Ankara's plans to supply weapons to Ukraine, said Turkey is making efforts to resolve the conflict diplomatically.

"From the start of the conflict, we have stated that there will be no winner in this war, just as there will be no losers in peace, Mr. President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) openly stated this. Of course, Ukraine's right is to take measures to liberate its territories. On the other hand, the spread, prolongation of the war raises the question: is this (arms supply) the solution to the conflict? What is the game plan?" Kalin said when asked about Ankara's plans to supply weapons to Kiev.

According to him, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict.

"We continue our efforts in various areas: this is the exchange of prisoners of war, the grain deal, issues of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant's security. Our efforts will continue. We call on the sides to negotiate," Kalin said.

