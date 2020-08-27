Turkey Opens Consulate General in Capital of Moldovan Gagauzia Autonomous Region- Chisinau

Moldovan Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea said on Thursday that the Turkish consulate general has been opened in Comrat, the capital city of Moldova's Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Moldovan Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea said on Thursday that the Turkish consulate general has been opened in Comrat, the capital city of Moldova's Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia.

"Together with my Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and the head of the Gagauzia autonomous region, Irina Vlah, I took part in the official inauguration ceremony of the Turkish consulate general in Comrat. The consulate general will further develop relations aimed at promoting Gagauz culture and language, as well as the economic development of the region and the southern part of Moldova as a whole. The consular district includes nine districts in the south of the country," Tulea wrote on Facebook.

The minister expressed hope for the deepening of the Moldovan-Turkish relations, including through attracting Turkish companies to Moldova.

Cavusoglu is currently on his two-day working visit to Moldova. On Wednesday, he held talks with President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu and took part in the meeting of the Turkish-Moldovan joint strategic planning group.

Gagauzia is an autonomous region mainly populated by the Turkic-speaking Gagauzes. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the region faced major separatist sentiments but, unlike Transnistria, the situation was solved via granting autonomy to the region, without significant clashes.