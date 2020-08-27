UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Opens Consulate General In Capital Of Moldovan Gagauzia Autonomous Region- Chisinau

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:38 PM

Turkey Opens Consulate General in Capital of Moldovan Gagauzia Autonomous Region- Chisinau

Moldovan Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea said on Thursday that the Turkish consulate general has been opened in Comrat, the capital city of Moldova's Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) Moldovan Foreign Minister Oleg Tulea said on Thursday that the Turkish consulate general has been opened in Comrat, the capital city of Moldova's Autonomous Territorial Unit of Gagauzia.

"Together with my Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and the head of the Gagauzia autonomous region, Irina Vlah, I took part in the official inauguration ceremony of the Turkish consulate general in Comrat. The consulate general will further develop relations aimed at promoting Gagauz culture and language, as well as the economic development of the region and the southern part of Moldova as a whole. The consular district includes nine districts in the south of the country," Tulea wrote on Facebook.

The minister expressed hope for the deepening of the Moldovan-Turkish relations, including through attracting Turkish companies to Moldova.

Cavusoglu is currently on his two-day working visit to Moldova. On Wednesday, he held talks with President Igor Dodon and Prime Minister Ion Chicu and took part in the meeting of the Turkish-Moldovan joint strategic planning group.

Gagauzia is an autonomous region mainly populated by the Turkic-speaking Gagauzes. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the region faced major separatist sentiments but, unlike Transnistria, the situation was solved via granting autonomy to the region, without significant clashes.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook Visit Moldova

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima praises contribution of Emirati wom ..

56 minutes ago

Russian Transport Minister Declares Tavrida Highwa ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Medical Facilities Ready For Second COVID- ..

3 minutes ago

DC Mansehra imposes ban on boating in Lake Saif ul ..

3 minutes ago

Tour de France tighten opening day security in Nic ..

13 minutes ago

Six people killed, two injured in Hafizabad, Larka ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.