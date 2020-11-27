UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Opens Criminal Case Over Ship's Inspection In Mediterranean By EU Force - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:37 PM

Turkey Opens Criminal Case Over Ship's Inspection in Mediterranean by EU Force - Reports

Turkey started a criminal case over the inspection of its cargo ship in the Mediterranean by the European Union's naval mission Irini, tasked to monitor the international embargo on arms supplies to Libya, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Turkey started a criminal case over the inspection of its cargo ship in the Mediterranean by the European Union's naval mission Irini, tasked to monitor the international embargo on arms supplies to Libya, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported on Friday.

The criminal case was launched by the prosecutor's office in Ankara, according to the report.

Turkish-flagged freighter Roseline-A was stopped for inspection by German warship Hamburg in the Mediterranean on its way to Libya on Monday. Footage was released on the internet showing German servicemen storming a ship compartment loaded with weapons.

Turkey denied that the ship was carrying weapons and fired back by claiming that the search was unauthorized and, therefore, illegal.

Hours after the inspection, the Italian ambassador and the German charge d'affaires in Ankara have been summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry to be handed protest notes. Turkey also demanded a compensation for the delay� of its ship. Germany had to cut the inspection short.

Operation Irini was established on March 31 to monitor the Libyan arms embargo, but ended up drawing severe criticism over its failure to accomplish the task. Turkey, in particular, had obstructed the mission's work repeatedly. In mid-June, Turkish warships did not let the European force inspect a Tanzanian vessel they accompanied to Libya.

Nevertheless, the UN Security Council unanimously voted in June to extend Operation Irini's mandate for another year.

Related Topics

Protest Internet United Nations Turkey German European Union Germany Hamburg Ankara Libya March June Criminals

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif offers mother's funeral prayer in Lon ..

8 minutes ago

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

18 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

22 minutes ago

Use of facemask can save 95% people from pandemic: ..

2 minutes ago

KPPSC starts process of recruitment on over 650 va ..

2 minutes ago

Kitchen items' prices ease 0.92 pc

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.