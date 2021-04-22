Turkey Opens Probe Into Cryptocurrency Platform Thodex Over Fraud Allegations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) An investigation has been launched into Turkish cryptocurrency exchange platform Thodex in connection with fraud allegations, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office stated on Thursday.

Thodex announced on its website last week that the platform will not operate for five days. However, the platform is still not working despite more than five days passed. Abdullah Usame Ceran, a lawyer, filed a criminal complaint against Thodex CEO Faruk Fatih Ozer, alleging aggravated fraud.

"I know from a reliable source that the founder of Thodex, Faruk Fatih Ozer, left Turkey via Istanbul Airport on April 20, 2021," Ceran wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, Ozer denied allegations on his Instagram on Thursday.

''Thodex Platform is temporarily not working due to a cybersecurity risk," he said.

He insists that he went abroad on April 19 to meet with foreign investors.

The Thodex platform has 400,000 users, of whom 390,000 are active, and over $1.2 billion in daily trading volume.