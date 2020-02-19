UrduPoint.com
Turkey Opens Probe Into Gezi Park Activist's Brief Release - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 11:00 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2020) A Turkish disciplinary body that prosecutes judges opened a probe on Wednesday into rights activist Osman Kavala's repealed acquittal over the 2013 Gezi Park protests, media said.

The Council of Judges and Prosecutors, established a year after the 2016 coup attempt, is investigating the judges who freed Kavala and eight others on Tuesday, the Anadolu news agency said.

Kavala was rearrested just hours after the court ordered his immediate release. The warrant by the Istanbul prosecutor's office was related to his alleged role in the attempt to overthrow the government.

The Turkish authorities blame both the 2016 failed coup and the Gezi Park protests on US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen who, as President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, is seeking to depose him.

Rallies against the plan to redevelop the park in central Istanbul led to nationwide protests against the government of then-Prime Minister Erdogan, who began his political career as the city's mayor.

Kavala has spent more than two years in prison on terror-related charges. His arrest over a new case triggered an international outcry.

