Turkey Opposes Partition of Libya, Supports Economic Development - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ankara opposes any partitioning of Libya, wants Turkish companies to participate in Libya's oil and gas projects and is opposed to any plundering of the North African country's resources, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"Some are trying to partition Libya. Our position is different, these are dangerous ideas. We are against partitioning Libya. This will not bring peace to Libya, instead causing chaos," Cavusoglu said while broadcast by CNN Turk channel.

He added that while Turkish companies may participate in oil and gas, as well as construction projects in Libya, Turkey would never try to plunder Libya's natural resources.

"Libya has reserves of gas and oil. If Turkish companies will take part in this for the good of the Libyan people, what's wrong with that? It's called economic development. We have no intention to steal their oil or gas.

This is done through agreements and mutual interests. We are not colonizers and this is not how our aspirations for peace and economic development should be understood," the minister said.

Libya remains split between two opposing factions, the eastern-based Libyan National Army which upholds a state that is not globally recognized and the Tripoli-based and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The two sides are vying for control over the entire country that has not been under central control since the civil war of 2011. In early June Egypt launched an initiative envisaging a ceasefire and a political settlement involving the creation of a presidential council with equal representation from the country's three main regions, the east, west and south. The plan has not received support from the GNA and Turkey, which heavily backs the government in Tripoli.