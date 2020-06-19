UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Opposes Partition Of Libya, Supports Economic Development - Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Turkey Opposes Partition of Libya, Supports Economic Development - Cavusoglu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Ankara opposes any partitioning of Libya, wants Turkish companies to participate in Libya's oil and gas projects and is opposed to any plundering of the North African country's resources, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

"Some are trying to partition Libya. Our position is different, these are dangerous ideas. We are against partitioning Libya. This will not bring peace to Libya, instead causing chaos," Cavusoglu said while broadcast by CNN Turk channel.

He added that while Turkish companies may participate in oil and gas, as well as construction projects in Libya, Turkey would never try to plunder Libya's natural resources.

"Libya has reserves of gas and oil. If Turkish companies will take part in this for the good of the Libyan people, what's wrong with that? It's called economic development. We have no intention to steal their oil or gas.

This is done through agreements and mutual interests. We are not colonizers and this is not how our aspirations for peace and economic development should be understood," the minister said.

Libya remains split between two opposing factions, the eastern-based Libyan National Army which upholds a state that is not globally recognized and the Tripoli-based and UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The two sides are vying for control over the entire country that has not been under central control since the civil war of 2011. In early June Egypt launched an initiative envisaging a ceasefire and a political settlement involving the creation of a presidential council with equal representation from the country's three main regions, the east, west and south. The plan has not received support from the GNA and Turkey, which heavily backs the government in Tripoli.

Related Topics

Army Turkey Egypt Oil Split Tripoli Ankara Libya Turkish Lira May June Gas From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Consulate in Melbourne hosts remote meeting to ..

3 minutes ago

President issues federal decree promoting Jamal Al ..

34 minutes ago

Fitch lowers its outlook on India's economy to neg ..

14 minutes ago

Sharifs have many skeletons in cupboard: Aslam Iqb ..

14 minutes ago

Azerbaijan reinstates strict lockdown as virus cas ..

15 minutes ago

Spokesperson of Saudi Health Ministry: 4,757 COVID ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.