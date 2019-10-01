Turkey Orders 87 Arrests in New Crackdown on Alleged Coup Supporters - Reports

Arrest warrants have been issued for 87 people in Turkey, most of them in the military, on suspicion that they supported a Muslim cleric blamed for the 2016 coup attempt, media said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Arrest warrants have been issued for 87 people in Turkey , most of them in the military, on suspicion that they supported a Muslim cleric blamed for the 2016 coup attempt, media said Tuesday.

Raids were conducted simultaneously across the country, sources told the Anadolu news agency. Arrest warrants were reportedly issued for 50 military suspects in 18 provinces.

In Ankara, 20 people were to be detained, nine of them active military officers. In Istanbul, 11 former military doctors were put into custody, while six others are being searched for.

Thousands of military personnel, government officials, educators and journalists have been laid off or detained since a rogue military faction tried to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan has accused US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, his former ally, of masterminding the failed coup and demanded that the United States extradite him. Washington refused. Gulen denied having any role in the coup.