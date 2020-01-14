Turkey Orders Arrests of 176 Military Personnel Over Ties to Gulen Movement - Reports

Prosecutors of the Turkish city of Izmir have issued arrest warrants for 176 current or former servicemen, suspected of having ties to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara, media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Prosecutors of the Turkish city of Izmir have issued arrest warrants for 176 current or former servicemen, suspected of having ties to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara, media reported on Tuesday.

The warrants have been issued for 108 current members of the military and 68 people who left the armed forces for a variety of reasons, according to the Anadolu news agency. The authorities started issuing warrants after the suspects had been found out contacting the movement members via payphone.

The movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization by Ankara, is comprised of the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who currently resides in exile in the United States. The Turkish government accuses the organization of plotting the 2016 coup.