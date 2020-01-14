UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Orders Arrests Of 176 Military Personnel Over Ties To Gulen Movement - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 19 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:18 PM

Turkey Orders Arrests of 176 Military Personnel Over Ties to Gulen Movement - Reports

Prosecutors of the Turkish city of Izmir have issued arrest warrants for 176 current or former servicemen, suspected of having ties to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara, media reported on Tuesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Prosecutors of the Turkish city of Izmir have issued arrest warrants for 176 current or former servicemen, suspected of having ties to the movement of Fethullah Gulen, considered to be a terrorist organization by Ankara, media reported on Tuesday.

The warrants have been issued for 108 current members of the military and 68 people who left the armed forces for a variety of reasons, according to the Anadolu news agency. The authorities started issuing warrants after the suspects had been found out contacting the movement members via payphone.

The movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization by Ankara, is comprised of the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, who currently resides in exile in the United States. The Turkish government accuses the organization of plotting the 2016 coup.

Related Topics

Terrorist Izmir Ankara United States 2016 Media Government

Recent Stories

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about heal ..

6 minutes ago

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

11 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

11 minutes ago

Most Asian markets, yuan boosted by easing China-U ..

16 minutes ago

Results on day two of the WTA Hobart International ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.