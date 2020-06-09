Turkey Orders Arrests of Over 190 Troops Over Suspected Ties to Gulen Movement - Reports

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 191 servicemen, including 181 Turkish Air Forces troops, suspected of links to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, which Ankara holds responsible for the 2016 coup attempt, Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 191 servicemen, including 181 Turkish Air Forces troops, suspected of links to the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, which Ankara holds responsible for the 2016 coup attempt, Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The country's security forces on Tuesday began multiple operations in 22 provinces, with 145 suspects having been arrested already, the media said.

In July 2016, a group within the Turkish armed forces launched a failed attempt to oust President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading to mass arrests among the country's military, intelligence services and law enforcement, including high ranking officials.

The government has blamed the followers of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization, for being the driving force behind the coup attempt.