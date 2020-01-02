UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Parliament Approves Libya Military Deployment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:57 PM

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday approving a military deployment to Libya, aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday approving a military deployment to Libya, aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli.

The beleaguered Tripoli government has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey's regional rivals.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office confirmed last Friday that a request for military support had been received from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

No details have been given on the scale of the potential deployment, and Vice-President Fuat Oktay told state news agency Anadolu on Wednesday that no date had yet been set.

"We are ready. Our armed forces and our defence ministry are ready," he said, adding that parliamentary approval would be valid for a year.

He described the parliament motion as a "political signal" aimed at deterring Haftar's army.

The bill passed easily through Turkey's parliament, by325 votes to 184.

Related Topics

Attack Army Turkey Parliament Tripoli Libya Tayyip Erdogan April From Government

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Hold Consultations About Sy ..

4 minutes ago

PIDC waiver to help closed businesses resume opera ..

4 minutes ago

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: E ..

4 minutes ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Possible Terrorist Att ..

4 minutes ago

Goods transporters demand reduction in toll tax

9 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.