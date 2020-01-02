Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ankara, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Turkey's parliament passed a bill on Thursday approving a military deployment to Libya , aimed at shoring up the UN-backed government in Tripoli

The beleaguered Tripoli government has been under sustained attack since April by military strongman General Khalifa Haftar, who is backed by Turkey's regional rivals.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office confirmed last Friday that a request for military support had been received from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

No details have been given on the scale of the potential deployment, and Vice-President Fuat Oktay told state news agency Anadolu on Wednesday that no date had yet been set.

"We are ready. Our armed forces and our defence ministry are ready," he said, adding that parliamentary approval would be valid for a year.

He described the parliament motion as a "political signal" aimed at deterring Haftar's army.

The bill passed easily through Turkey's parliament, by325 votes to 184.