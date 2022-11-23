Turkey Planning Ground Operation Against Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria - Erdogan

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the army intends to clear the northern Syrian regions of Tall Rifat, Manbij and Ayn al Arab, also known as Kobani, of Kurdish militants

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the army intends to clear the northern Syrian regions of Tall Rifat, Manbij and Ayn al Arab, also known as Kobani, of Kurdish militants.

On Sunday, Ankara launched Operation Claw-Sword, a series of airstrikes against positions of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and its armed wing, the People's Defense Units, both designated by Turkey as terrorist. Media reported of new airstrikes on Wednesday. Erdogan has called the operation a success and raised the possibility of conducting an additional ground operation soon.

"At the most appropriate time, we will also attack terrorists on the ground. We will start with Tall Rifat, Manbij and Ayn al Arab and clear them up," Erdogan said at a meeting of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

Earlier in the day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said 254 Kurdish militants had been eliminated during the first two days of the operation in Syria and Iraq.