Turkey Planning to Reopen Two Border Checkpoints With Syria for Aid - Foreign Minister

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2023) The Turkish authorities are planning to resume the work of two border checkpoints with Syria to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid after devastating earthquakes hit the two nations, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

The minister recalled that the Bab al-Hawa Border Crossing is operating within the United Nations, but the roads leading to the checkpoint in Syria were destroyed after the earthquakes, making it difficult to deliver humanitarian aid to the victims.

"In this regard, we are working to reopen two more checkpoints. This is a question of humanity, not politics, so we are working to ensure that these checkpoints are also open from the side controlled by the Syrian regime," Cavusoglu said in a televised appearance on national television.

The minister added that Turkey has authorized the use of its airspace for Syrian aid planes bound for Aleppo airport, controlled by the authorities in Damascus. Some planes brought humanitarian aid to both nations, and Ankara transferred the aid to Damascus as the situation there is no less catastrophic.

Turkey and Syria were rattled on February 6 by at least three major earthquakes and dozens of aftershocks that killed more than 10,000 people and collapsed thousands of homes. Russia and other nations have pledged their assistance to both countries.