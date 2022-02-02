Turkey Plans to Add Black Sea Gas to Its Energy System in 2023 - Erdogan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Turkey intends to add gas extracted from the newly found deposit off its Black Sea coast to its energy system in 2023, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.�

"God willing, in 2023 we will add gas from the Black Sea to our energy system," Erdogan said, as broadcast by national media.

The find of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas in Sakarya field in 2020, Turkey's biggest ever, rekindled Ankara's hopes of weaning itself off energy imports. It plans to build an energy hub in the port of Filyos where the gas will come ashore.