Turkey Plans to Ban E-Cigarettes - Health Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) The Turkish government intends to impose a ban on the sale and purchase of electronic cigarettes, Turkish Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday.

"Sale and import of e-cigarettes will be banned. We are working on the relevant law," the minister said, as quoted by Anadolu agency.

Koca added that the parliament will consider this issue.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) previously reported outbreaks of lung and respiratory diseases among vapers. The CDC recommends people "consider refraining from use of e-cigarette or vaping products, particularly those containing THC [tetrahydrocannabinol]."

The CDC has further reported that 77 percent of the people who have been affected used products that contained THC.

The US food and Drug Administration, which is also currently investigating the situation, has discovered that THC, a psychoactive component of the marijuana plant, allegedly contains significant amounts of Vitamin E acetate, which is a likely cause for these diseases. However, US Department of Health officials have said they have not found a definitive cause and that it is too early to draw conclusions.

As of September, the CDC has reported more than 450 possible cases of lung illness associated with e-cigarette use across the United States, while at least six people have died. A similar case was made known in Canada in mid-September when media reported that a school-age patient had developed serious respiratory problems after using vaping products and was put on life-support.