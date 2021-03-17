UrduPoint.com
Turkey Plans To Deliver 30,000 Coronavirus Vaccines To Bosnia And Herzegovina - Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Turkey is planning to send 30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses to Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

"We were unable to have active contacts with Bosnia and Herzegovina during the last year due to the pandemic, but we will try to compensate for that in the coming period. We have always stood alongside Bosnia and Herzegovina in difficult times.

For instance, we will send there 30,000 coronavirus vaccine doses," Erdogan said at a press conference with Milorad Dodik, the chairman of BiH's three-person presidency, who was in Turkey on an official visit.

The Turkish leader did not specify which vaccine he was talking about. However, Ankara is currently buying China's СoronaVac.

Since launching its vaccination drive in January, Turkey has vaccinated 12 million people, approximately four million of them with two jabs, according to health ministry statistics.

