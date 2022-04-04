UrduPoint.com

Turkey Plans To Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine By Sea In Coming Days - Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 01:27 PM

Turkey Plans to Evacuate Citizens From Ukraine by Sea in Coming Days - Defense Ministry

Turkey intends to evacuate all its citizens and other civilians from Ukraine by sea in the coming days, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) Turkey intends to evacuate all its citizens and other civilians from Ukraine by sea in the coming days, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.

"We are undertaking significant efforts to evacuate all civilians, especially Turkish citizens, who are experiencing difficulties in Ukraine.

We consider it possible to evacuate civilians from there by sea in the coming days," Akar said in a statement.

According to the UN refugee agency, over 4 million people have already left Ukraine for neighboring countries since the beginning of the Russian military operation on February 24. Over 1,400 civilians have been killed and more than 2,000 injured in Ukraine since the start of hostilities, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said.

