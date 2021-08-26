Turkey Plans to Expedite Evacuation of Troops From Afghanistan - Defense Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Turkey plans to accelerate the evacuation of its troops from Afghanistan despite current difficult conditions in the Central Asian country, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday.

Akar said that the military is doing everything possible to finish the withdrawal from Kabul despite extraordinary conditions, as cited by the Daily Sabah. The defense minister also expressed gratitude to "friendly and brotherly allies" Pakistan and Tajikistan for their "contribution to our activities and cooperation in the region.

"

On Wednesday, Akar announced that the country has launched the evacuation of the Turkish troops as they "successfully fulfilled their duty in Afghanistan."

On August 15, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country. Many countries have resorted to evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation, and some have pledged to take in a limited number of Afghan asylum seekers.