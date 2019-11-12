Turkey Plans to Extradite Several German Nationals Possibly Linked to IS - Berlin

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) German authorities have received information from Turkey about its intent to expel 10 German citizens, including alleged militants of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), but this data needs to be verified, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger said on Monday.

"Today, the Turkish side announced its intention to extradite seven [German] citizens on November 14. We have no information whether they are IS members. This will be checked by security services. Also today we were informed about [Turkey's] plans to extradite two German citizens to Germany on November 15," the spokesman said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that Berlin is not aware of whether these 10 people were detained during the Turkish operation in northern Syria or by Turkish law enforcement agencies long ago.

According to Burger, Germany also has information that up to 20 people are in the process of deportation from Turkey to Germany, but Ankara has not yet notified Berlin of the matter.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted that as part of the process of returning German citizens, the country's authorities do not have the right to refuse entry, but the information on the citizenship of these people in Germany will be checked thoroughly.