Turkey Plans to Hold Astana Format Meeting in Antalya - Cavusoglu

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Turkey plans to hold the meeting of Astana Format foreign ministers in Antalya in March, and Russia has promised to participate in it, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

"Most likely, we will hold a meeting of the Astana format foreign ministers in Antalya before the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya in March. Russia promised to participate, we are waiting for a response from Iran," Cavusoglu told TRT Haber.