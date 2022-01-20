UrduPoint.com

Turkey Plans To Invite Donbas, OSCE To Minsk Agreements Talks In Istanbul - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 08:55 PM

Turkey Plans to Invite Donbas, OSCE to Minsk Agreements Talks in Istanbul - Source

Turkey plans to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, invite representatives of Donbas and the OSCE to them, and make meetings "frequent and regular", the date of the negotiations has not yet been determined, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Turkey plans to organize negotiations on the Minsk agreements in Istanbul, invite representatives of Donbas and the OSCE to them, and make meetings "frequent and regular", the date of the negotiations has not yet been determined, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told reporters.

"Negotiations on the Minsk agreements will be held in Istanbul. The same players will take part in them as before: Russia, Ukraine, representatives of Donbas and the OSCE.

The date for the negotiations has not yet been determined. Meetings within the negotiation process will be frequent and regular," the source said.

According to him, Turkey took a clear position in the Ukrainian crisis from the very beginning.

"It lies in the need for steps aimed at reducing tension, preventing an armed conflict and further maintaining and strengthening the dialogue. We take this position in NATO as well. Turkey's position is currently very influential," the source said.

