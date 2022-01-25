UrduPoint.com

Turkey Plans To Launch Flights To Various Regions Of Armenia, Expand Trade Ties - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 01:45 PM

Turkey Plans to Launch Flights to Various Regions of Armenia, Expand Trade Ties - Reports

Ankara intends to launch flights to various regions of Armenia and expand trade relations with Yerevan, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the closed discussions held in the Turkish presidential administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2022) Ankara intends to launch flights to various regions of Armenia and expand trade relations with Yerevan, the Hurriyet newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the closed discussions held in the Turkish presidential administration.

As a first step, the Turkish authorities was decided to start air communication with Armenia and then, the issue of flights to other regions will be put on the agenda, the newspaper said. In particular, Van can become a tourist center for Armenians.

It is planned to restore some historical sites, such as the bridge and buildings near Kars, to which the Armenians attach great importance. To reduce the pressure of the Armenian diaspora, trade relations will be also expanded.

Related Topics

Yerevan Armenia Kars Van Ankara

Recent Stories

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

Istanbul airport delays reopening after blizzard

10 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Tuesday

10 minutes ago
 China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese m ..

China to dispatch experts of traditional Chinese medicine to Cambodia to fight C ..

10 minutes ago
 95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing W ..

95 athletes selected for Finnish team at Beijing Winter Olympics

12 minutes ago
 S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at ..

S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 8,571

12 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 ..

Malaysia reports 3,214 new COVID-19 infections, 10 new deaths

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.