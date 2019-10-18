UrduPoint.com
Turkey Plans To Open 12 Observation Posts In Syria's 'Safe Zone' - Erdogan

Ankara is planning to build 12 observation posts in a so-called "safe zone" in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday

Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on Thursday on a 120-hour ceasefire in Syria's north to ensure Kurdish militia's pullback from the Turkish border.

According to Pence, this would help create a 20-mile safe zone on the border.

"In this safe zone, we plan to build 12 observation posts," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, as quoted by turkey's NTV television.

More Stories From World

