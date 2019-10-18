Turkey Plans To Open 12 Observation Posts In Syria's 'Safe Zone' - Erdogan
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:48 PM
Ankara is planning to build 12 observation posts in a so-called "safe zone" in northern Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday
Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on Thursday on a 120-hour ceasefire in Syria's north to ensure Kurdish militia's pullback from the Turkish border.
According to Pence, this would help create a 20-mile safe zone on the border.
"In this safe zone, we plan to build 12 observation posts," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, as quoted by turkey's NTV television.