ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2019) Ankara is planning to build 12 observation posts in a so-called "safe zone" in northern Syria , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday.

Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence agreed on Thursday on a 120-hour ceasefire in Syria's north to ensure Kurdish militia's pullback from the Turkish border.

According to Pence, this would help create a 20-mile safe zone on the border.

"In this safe zone, we plan to build 12 observation posts," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul, as quoted by turkey's NTV television.