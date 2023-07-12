Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Turkey Plans to Promptly Consider Sweden's NATO Membership Bid - Erdogan

Turkish General Assembly, the country's parliament, plans to consider Sweden's NATO membership application promptly, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Turkish General Assembly, the country's parliament, plans to consider Sweden's NATO membership application promptly, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"There is no talk of the parliament considering the protocol in October after returning from vacation.

However, many international agreements and laws have accumulated in the parliament, but we take into account the importance of this step. Our goal is to complete this task as soon as possible," Erdogan said after the NATO summit in Vilnius.

