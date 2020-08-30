Turkey Plans to Start Space Trials of Liquid-Propellant Rocket Engines - President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) Turkey plans to launch first space trials of domestically-produced liquid-propellant rocket engine technology, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Sunday.

"I am announcing the long-awaited news ” we are set to start the first space trials of our domestically-developed liquid-propellant rocket engine technology," Erdogan said, addressing the opening ceremony of Turkey's defense company Roketsan's production facility and research center in Ankara.

The president added that Turkey was successfully overcoming its dependence on imports of defense industry products, which previously amounted to about 70 percent.