Turkey Playing 'dangerous Game' In Libya: Macron

Wed 24th June 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday launched a furious attack on Turkey's conduct in Libya, accusing the key NATO member of playing a "dangerous game" that can no longer be tolerated

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday launched a furious attack on Turkey's conduct in Libya, accusing the key NATO member of playing a "dangerous game" that can no longer be tolerated.

In fierce comments likely to rile his counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Macron described Turkey's behaviour as a telling example of his controversial belief the military alliance was in the throes of brain death.

Ankara supports the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in the conflict against rebel strongman Khalifa Haftar.

France is suspected by analysts of backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but insists it is neutral in the conflict.

"I believe today that Turkey is playing a dangerous game in Libya and is contravening all the engagements that it made at the Berlin conference" earlier this year on finding peace, Macron said after meeting Tunisian President Kais Saied in Paris.

Ankara's role, said Macron, threatened the interests of Libya, its neighbours, the entire region and also Europe.

Macron's comments came as a pro-government Turkish newspaper reported Turkey has arrested four of its nationals on suspicion of spying on conservative and religious groups for France.

"We will not tolerate today the role that Turkey plays in Libya," added Macron.

In a sign of convergence between Paris and Cairo on the issue, Macron said he could understand the "legitimate concern" of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who has warned advances by Turkey-backed forces could prompt an intervention by Egypt.

"I don't want in six months, or one year or two, to see that Libya is in the situation that Syria is in today," said Macron.

