Turkey Pleased With HRC Resolution on Investigating Rights Abuses in Palestine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Turkey welcomes the resolution of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) to establish an independent international commission of inquiry to investigate alleged human rights violations during the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Turkish Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

"We see the decision of the HRC as an important step towards establishing international accountability for Israel's crimes in the occupied Palestinian Territories, particularly the excessive, disproportionate and illegal use of force applied indiscriminately against the Palestinian people, and ensuring that the relevant Israeli authorities are held accountable for these acts," the ministry stated.

The ministry also expressed Turkey's full support for the work of the international commission of inquiry.

The UN Human Rights Council on Thursday held a special session on "the grave human rights situation in the occupied Palestinian territory." Following the session, the council passed a resolution to establish an independent, international panel to investigate all alleged violations of international humanitarian law and abuses of international human rights law in Israel and Palestine.