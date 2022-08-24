UrduPoint.com

Turkey Pledges Continued Support For Ukraine - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Ankara will continue to support Kiev, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Wednesday.

"Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar held telephone talks with Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov on the occasion of Independence Day of Ukraine. Congratulating them, Minister Akar stressed that Turkey's support for Ukraine will continue," the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the goal of the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western countries and Turkey have in turn ramped up their weapons deliveries to Kiev, with Ankara sending its Bayraktar attack drones to the Ukrainian military. 

More Stories From World

