Turkey Pledges to Protect Civilians During Operation in Syria Border Zone - UN Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) The Turkish government has pledged that protecting civilians will be a top priority during the nation's military operations in northern Syria UN Undersecretary General and Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said on Friday.

"I have discussed the situation with the government of Turkey," Lowcock said in a press release.

"They have assured me that they attach maximum importance to the protection of civilians and the avoidance of harm to them."

Lowcock's remarks come after he visited Ankara as well as the Turkey-Syria border region.

Since Wednesday, Turkish forces have hit Kurdish-held territory near the Syrian border, and sent in ground troops to clear the area of Kurdish fighters.

At least seven civilians have been killed as tens of thousands of Syrians are fleeing ahead of Turkish forces.