Turkey Preparing Project for Voluntary Repatriation of 1Mln Syrians - Erdogan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) Turkey is developing a project aimed at ensuring voluntary return of about 1 million Syrians currently resigning in Turkey to safe areas in Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.

Erdogan spoke via video link at the opening ceremony of a housing project in the northeastern Syrian city of Idlib, saying that Turkey is making every effort not only to host millions of Syrian refugees but also to seek their safe return home.

"We support the ongoing migration strategy with projects to encourage voluntary returns. The construction of briquette houses was one of these steps," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish public broadcaster TRT.

To date, in collaboration with the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority and with the assistance of non-governmental organizations, 57,306 out of planned 77,000 houses have been constructed, Erdogan said.

"Since 2016, when Turkey started cross-border movement in the face of the deepening humanitarian tragedy in Syria, 500,000 Syrians have returned to the safe zones it has created," the Turkish president added.

The Syrian war, ongoing since 2011, has placed an estimated 14.6 million in dire need of humanitarian assistance, including 5.6 million refugees forced to flee Syria to neighboring states and 6.9 million internally displaced people, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency. Turkey bears the heaviest burden, currently hosting more than 3.7 million Syrians, followed by Lebanon and Jordan, which are sheltering over 800,000 and 650,000 Syrians, respectively.