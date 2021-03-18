UrduPoint.com
Turkey Prevented Over 20 Terrorist Acts This Year - Interior Minister

Faizan Hashmi 14 seconds ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) Turkey's security forces have been able to prevent 26 terrorist attacks in the country since the beginning of 2021, Suleyman Soylu, the Turkish minister of the interior, said on Thursday.

"Since the beginning of the year we have managed to prevent 26 terrorist attacks, moreover, one of them [was thwarted] just today," Soylu said, as quoted by Turkish newspaper Sozcu.

Last September, the internal minister said in an interview to Turkey's tv channel TGRT Haber, that the country prevented 152 terrorist attacks planned by the Islamic State (terrorist group, banned in Russia) by that time in 2020.

Since 2013, when Turkey recognized the IS a terrorist group, the country was repeatedly attacked by its militants. Ankara also considers Kurdish groups, including the Kurdistan Worker's Party, as terrorist.

