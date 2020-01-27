UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Probes Dozens Over Quake Social Media Posts

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:02 PM

Turkey probes dozens over quake social media posts

Turkish prosecutors are investigating dozens of people for "provocative" social media messages about the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, reports said Monday

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Turkish prosecutors are investigating dozens of people for "provocative" social media messages about the deadly earthquake in eastern Turkey, reports said Monday.

The death toll from Friday's quake in Elazig province reached 41 people as rescue teams pulled the body of the last missing person from under the rubble, the country's disaster agency said.

The Ankara prosecutor's office is investigating 50 individuals on suspicion of "spreading fear and panic" and "insulting the Turkish people, the Turkish republic and the state institutions", the Hurriyet daily reported Monday.

The suspects are accused of sharing fake images about the quake on social media.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also criticised "immoral" online messages.

"They criticise the government's actions over the past 20 years... Are we able to stop earthquakes?" he said on Sunday.

Turkish authorities were winding up their rescue efforts on Monday, with the government's disaster agency AFAD saying a total 45 people had been pulled alive from the rubble.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told reporters that 24,000 tents had been provided, 1,000 container shelters were being built, and funds had been released to repair damaged buildings.

Most of the victims died in Elazig and some in the neighbouring province of Malatya. The quake was felt in other countries including Iraq and Syria.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Social Media Iraq Died Elazig Malatya Ankara Tayyip Erdogan Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.