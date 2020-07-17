Turkey Promises Russia to Keep S-400 Data Secret - Defense Industries Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Turkey has promised Russia to do what it takes to prevent its rivals from gleaning sensitive information about S-400 air defense missiles, Defense Industries President Ismail Demir said Thursday.

The senior defense official admitted during a teleconference organized by the SETA Foundation in Washington, DC that Russia had concerns about selling its sophisticated long-range system to Turkey, a NATO member.

"They were really uneasy about that. As a nation who honors its signature to both the alliance and Russia we must protect each others interests and make sure that any leakage does not happen.

.. So we committed that we will take any necessary measures to do this," he said.

Sen. John Thune proposed last month to amend the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow the use of the US army's procurement budget to buy S-400s from Turkey, in a bid to settle a row that prevented Ankara from using F-35 fighters. Turkey rejected the offer.