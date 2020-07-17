UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Promises Russia To Keep S-400 Data Secret - Defense Industries Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Turkey Promises Russia to Keep S-400 Data Secret - Defense Industries Chief

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Turkey has promised Russia to do what it takes to prevent its rivals from gleaning sensitive information about S-400 air defense missiles, Defense Industries President Ismail Demir said Thursday.

The senior defense official admitted during a teleconference organized by the SETA Foundation in Washington, DC that Russia had concerns about selling its sophisticated long-range system to Turkey, a NATO member.

"They were really uneasy about that. As a nation who honors its signature to both the alliance and Russia we must protect each others interests and make sure that any leakage does not happen.

.. So we committed that we will take any necessary measures to do this," he said.

Sen. John Thune proposed last month to amend the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act that would allow the use of the US army's procurement budget to buy S-400s from Turkey, in a bid to settle a row that prevented Ankara from using F-35 fighters. Turkey rejected the offer.

Related Topics

NATO Army Russia Turkey Washington Budget Buy Ankara Alliance From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

32 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

47 minutes ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

47 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to e ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues law on ZonesCorp in Abu D ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.