UrduPoint.com

Turkey Proposes To Hold Meeting With Armenia In Ankara Or Yerevan - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2022 | 12:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) Turkey has proposed to hold the next meeting on normalization of relations with Armenia in Ankara or Yerevan, a diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"If we are talking about the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, it would be logical for the negotiations to take place without the participation of third countries.

We proposed to hold a meeting in Ankara or Yerevan, but have not received a response yet," the source said.

According to the source, a pressure from the Armenian diaspora is an obstacle in the path of normalizing relations.

"In some cases, the process is sabotaged. But we hope that the normalization process will continue," the source added.

