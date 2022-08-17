MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Turkey is proposing to reform the United Nations since the organization is ineffective in addressing ongoing humanitarian crises, creating deadlocks rather than solutions to the global problems, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Wednesday.

"Today, in the face of every situation in which the UN creates a deadlock rather than a solution, the legitimacy and necessity of our President's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) demand for a UN reform become increasingly clear," Altun was quoted as saying by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Altun added that Turkey proposed restructuring the UN Security Council, so that it adopted the perspective that "the world is bigger than five (permanent Council members)."

The Turkish Communications Directorate is holding a panel in 12 countries to emphasize the critical need for a UN Security Council reform. The panel aims to push for a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure in the Council.