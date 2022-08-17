UrduPoint.com

Turkey Proposes To Reform UN To Improve Its Efficiency - President's Office

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Turkey Proposes to Reform UN to Improve Its Efficiency - President's Office

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Turkey is proposing to reform the United Nations since the organization is ineffective in addressing ongoing humanitarian crises, creating deadlocks rather than solutions to the global problems, the head of communications in the Turkish presidential office, Fahrettin Altun, said on Wednesday.

"Today, in the face of every situation in which the UN creates a deadlock rather than a solution, the legitimacy and necessity of our President's (Recep Tayyip Erdogan) demand for a UN reform become increasingly clear," Altun was quoted as saying by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Altun added that Turkey proposed restructuring the UN Security Council, so that it adopted the perspective that "the world is bigger than five (permanent Council members)."

The Turkish Communications Directorate is holding a panel in 12 countries to emphasize the critical need for a UN Security Council reform. The panel aims to push for a fairer, more democratic and more representative structure in the Council.

Related Topics

World United Nations Turkey Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasn ..

Shoaib Akhtar reacts to Stoinis' gesture over Hasnain's bowling action

57 minutes ago
 Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b ..

Govt sends back LOI to IMF for much awaited $1.17b tranche

2 hours ago
 Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name ..

Cabinet approves placement of Shahzad Akbar's name on ECL

3 hours ago
 Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from t ..

Refund of over Rs5b to Hajj pilgrims begins from today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th August 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.