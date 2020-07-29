UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Protects Christian Cultural Heritage Sites By Restoring Orthodox Monastery- Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkey Protects Christian Cultural Heritage Sites by Restoring Orthodox Monastery- Erdogan

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that his country was protecting the cultural heritage of Christianity, citing the restoration of one of the world's oldest Orthodox monasteries, Panagia Soumela Monastery in northeastern Trabzon province, as an example.

"Turkey has many major cultural sites of global importance. The Soumela Monastery is one of the symbols of our country. There are traces of many civilizations here. We have been working for years to preserve the monastery. We never tried to destroy these objects, on the contrary, we tried to preserve them," Erdogan said at the ceremony of completing the second stage of the monastery's restoration.

The leader noted Turkey's careful attitude to the objects of other religion and dismissed the negative reaction of a number of countries to the transformation of the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul into a mosque earlier in July.

"If we wanted to target symbols of other beliefs, the winds would already be blowing in the place of Soumela. The fact that we are restoring such objects is a concrete example of how we protect civilizational values. For our Orthodox citizens, a service will be held in Soumela on August 15," Erdogan added.

Panagia Soumela is an inactive Orthodox monastery of the Constantinople Orthodox Church, erected in the late 4th-early 5th centuries. It is one of the oldest in the world and claims to be included in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Related Topics

World Turkey Trabzon Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan July August Mosque Church Christian

Recent Stories

UAE-UK Business Council holds relaunch meeting

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Al Dhafra Shooting C ..

4 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out Bin Wraiqa Emergency Serv ..

4 hours ago

India announces more repatriation flights from the ..

4 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches Baniyas Nort ..

4 hours ago

UAEJJF raises value of prizes of next season’s l ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.